The 2018 All-OVC football teams were released on Tuesday as three UT Martin players were voted among the league’s best by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors.

UTM was represented on the All-OVC second team by junior defensive end Julian Crutchfield while senior linebacker James Gilleylen notched his second All-OVC nod to wrap up a distinguished career. Junior wide receiver Terry Williams made the most of his debut season for the Skyhawks to earn All-Newcomer honors.

Hailing from Lebanon, Tennessee, Crutchfield has become a mainstay on the Skyhawk defensive line. Crutchfield finished the season with 41 tackles while creating havoc in the backfield with 9.0 tackles for loss totaling 36 yards – including a pair of sacks. His 9.0 tackles for loss ranked 16th in the OVC while sitting third on the team. He tallied three games with five more tackles, including a season-high seven tackles against Austin Peay and No. 10 Jacksonville State. He also notched a pair of tackles for loss against Middle Tennessee while notching a forced fumble against No. 10 Jacksonville State.

A native of Tupelo, Mississippi, Gilleylen wrapped up his Skyhawk career in the program record book. Gilleylen finished the season with a team-high 89 tackles while notching 13.0 tackles for loss totaling 55 yards – including 2.5 sacks. He also tallied four quarterback hurries and a pair of pass breakups on the campaign. He ranked seventh in the OVC in total tackles while ranking fourth in tackles for loss. He would finish the season on an impressive note with 40 tackles split over the final three games of the season for an average of 13.3 per game down the stretch. With his strong campaign, Gilleylen leaves UT Martin ranked ninth on the program’s career tackles list with 297 stops.

Hailing from Southaven, Mississippi, Williams exploded onto the scene for the Skyhawks during his debut campaign. Williams tallied 67 receptions for 736 yards and three touchdowns on the season. His 67 receptions ranked third in the OVC while ranking 19th nationally. Along with his playmaking ability in the pass game, Williams could make big plays on special teams as a returner. He returned 10 kicks for 134 yards while averaging 11.7 yards per punt return on 18 returns totaling 211 yards.

