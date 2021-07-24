Three from Memphis Charged in Obion County Theft

Three people were arrested early Friday morning in Obion County, with stolen property in their possession.

Obion County Sheriff’s Office reports said just before 3:00, an investigator with the Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop on Highway 51 in Troy for no operating lights.

Reports said the Ford F-150 truck was pulling a trailer, which contained a Polaris Ranger and Kubota zero turn lawn mower.

It was learned the trailer, Ranger and mower had been taken from a residence on Ken-Tenn Road in South Fulton.

The driver of the truck, 37 year old Mario Andre Smith, along with passengers, 32 year old Earvin Lee Vester and 38 year old Justin Roshard Whitmore, all of Memphis, were arrested at the scene.

All were charged with theft over $10,000, with Whitmore additionally charged with criminal impersonation.

Each was placed on a $25,000 bond, and will appear in General Session Court on Thursday.