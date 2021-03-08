Three from Union City charged with stealing firearms in Weakley County

Three people from Union City are facing charges after several firearms were reported stolen in the Sidonia area of Weakley County.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk says 25-year-old Hunter Wherry and 32-year-old Brandon Reinemann are in custody, while arrest warrants have been issued for Jessica McCord.

According to Plunk, the three were part of a ring of individuals involved with burglaries in both Weakley and Obion Counties.

Plunk, along with Obion County Sheriff’s Investigators Angie Taylor and Landon Kelly, recovered several of the firearms, including an AR-15, in Trenton and Union City.

Investigators were assisted by Special Agents Jeff Jackson and Ben Yates along with 27th Judicial District Drug Task Force Agent Andrew Kelly and Special Agent Chad Jackson with the 28th District Violent Crimes Task Force.