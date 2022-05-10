Three Fulton County Student Athletes To Continue on the College Level

Fulton County High School held a signing ceremony for three student-athletes.

In front of the student body, baseball player Chade Everett, basketball player DK Gossett and E-Sports team member Carly Worley all signed to continue their sport and education on the college level.

Everett signed to play for Campbellsville University in Kentucky, with Gossett signing with West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah.

Worley signed to continue her play and education with Bethel University.

Photos from the signing day have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.