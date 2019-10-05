Union City police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning, in which three people were injured.

Police reports said officers were dispatched to Eastgate just before 12:30, due to multiple shots being fired.

While at the scene, police received information that three individuals were at the emergency room of Baptist Memorial Hospital, with all suffering from gunshot wounds.

A fourth person was also at the emergency room with a cut to the face.

Two of those who received gunshots were treated and released, with the third person transferred to another facility.

Union City police are now seeking information about the shooting, and tips can be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line, where a reward may be issued.