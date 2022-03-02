Three jail trustees charged in TBI evidence room theft case

Three Houston County Jail trustees are charged in connection with the theft of drugs from the sheriff department’s evidence room.

TBI Communications Director Josh Devine says special agents began investigating the theft on February 22nd, immediately after the department reported the issue and requested an independent review.

The investigation showed 26-year-old Jesse Lee Lemons, with assistance from 38-year-old Seth Carter Lamberth and 37-year-old Daniel Evan Barrett, broke into the evidence room and stole drugs. All three men ingested the drugs within the jail facility.

On Tuesday, agents served warrants on the three men, charging Lemons with Burglary, Theft, Tampering with Evidence, and Introduction of Drugs into a Penal Institution. Lamberth was charged with Theft, Tampering with Evidence, and Introduction of Drugs into a Penal Institution, and Barrett is charged with Tampering with Evidence.

All three men are being held in the Houston County Jail.