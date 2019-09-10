Three occupants of a stolen vehicle were killed after an attempt to elude police early Tuesday morning.

Paducah police reports said officers were called concerning a stolen Cadillac from a business parking lot on Clark’s River Road.

When officers spotted the vehicle and initiated their emergency lights, the operator began to increase speeds in an attempt to elude capture.

As the vehicle was traveling on Schneidman Road, reports said it became airborne after going over a railroad crossing.

The car left the roadway and struck a tree at a residence, with a significant portion of the vehicle then striking the porch and roof supports of the home.

Police reports said the driver, 20 year old Caleb Puckett of Paducah, along with 15 year old Kain Clarkson of Paducah, and 15 year old Andrew Morgan of Hopkinsville, were all killed in the crash.

An investigation is still ongoing by Paducah police and the McCracken County Coroner’s Office.