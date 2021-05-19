Three Martin businesses cited for underage alcohol sales

Three Martin businesses have been cited for underage alcohol sales.

In April, the Martin Police Department and the Weakley County Prevention Coalition conducted compliance checks on businesses that sell alcohol in the city.

Cadillac’s, Yamato, and 3J’s were observed selling alcohol to an underage customer and were cited to appear Tuesday afternoon for a hearing with the Martin Beer Board.

Representatives from Cadillac’s did not appear Tuesday, as their infraction will be handled by the state Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Yamato’s latest incident was its second offense in six months, prompting the Beer Board to issue a $500 civil penalty and suspending the business’s beer permit for 10 days.

With the last offense for 3J’s occurring three years ago, the Board issued a $250 civil penalty and six months probation.

In other business, the Beer Board granted a beer permit to American Legion Post #55.