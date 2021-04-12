Three Martin men facing drug charges

Three Martin men are facing multiple drug charges after authorities searched a home in Martin.

Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at 104 Murphy Drive and found nearly four grams of meth and over 130 grams of marijuana.

Deputies also found three baggies of an unknown white substance and glass smoking pipes used to ingest meth.

Thirty-year-old Justin Ingle, 35-year-old Brad Jones, and 52-year-old Donald Nettles are charged with Manufacturing, Delivery, Sale or Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule Six (Marijuana) with Intent, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jones and Nettles are being held in the Weakley County Jail while Ingle has been released.