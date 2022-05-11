May 10, 2022
Three McKenzie women arrested in joint drug investigation

(left to right) Demetria Strayhorn, Herivia Strayhorn, and Wynter Strayhorn

Three McKenzie women are facing drug and weapon charges following an investigation into illegal drug activity.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 56-year-old Demetria Strayhorn, 28-year-old Herivia Strayhorn, and 30-year-old Wynter Strahorn were arrested Tuesday at a home in the 700 block of Walnut Avenue in McKenzie.

A joint investigation into drug trafficking began in April by the TBI, McKenzie Police Department, and Huntingdon Police Department and on Tuesday, agents and officers executed a search warrant at the home and found drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a weapon.

All three women are charged with Possession of Schedule VI with Intent to Sell and Distribute, Possession of Schedule II, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Alternation of a Serial Number on a Firearm, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Each is being held in the Carroll County Jail on a $12,000 bond.

