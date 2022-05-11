Three McKenzie women arrested in joint drug investigation

Three McKenzie women are facing drug and weapon charges following an investigation into illegal drug activity.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 56-year-old Demetria Strayhorn, 28-year-old Herivia Strayhorn, and 30-year-old Wynter Strahorn were arrested Tuesday at a home in the 700 block of Walnut Avenue in McKenzie.

A joint investigation into drug trafficking began in April by the TBI, McKenzie Police Department, and Huntingdon Police Department and on Tuesday, agents and officers executed a search warrant at the home and found drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a weapon.

All three women are charged with Possession of Schedule VI with Intent to Sell and Distribute, Possession of Schedule II, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Alternation of a Serial Number on a Firearm, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Each is being held in the Carroll County Jail on a $12,000 bond.