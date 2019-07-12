A TBI investigation has resulted in the arrest of three men after a drive-by shooting in Fayette County on July 6th and a related drive-by shooting in Tipton County on July 7th.

TBI Public Information Officer for West Tennessee Keli McAlister says on July 7th, TBI agents joined the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Mason Police Department, and Tipton County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the incidents.

The investigation revealed 36-year-old Ramone Perry and another individual were involved in a fight in the 1200 block of Wagon Wheel Drive in Somerville during a street race in the area, on the evening of July 6th.

After the fight, witnesses say Perry brandished a weapon and threatened to kill the other individual.

A short time later, the investigation showed a related drive-by shooting occurred at a home and business in Fayette County where no one was injured.

A second drive-by shooting occurred in the early morning hours of July 7th where a home was struck by gunfire but no one was injured.

Perry was arrested and booked into the Fayette County Jail on a count of Aggravated Assault with a $25,000 dollar bond.

During the course of the investigation, agents discovered a weapon and ammunition in the possession of 32-year-old Oscar Goodwin Jr. at his home in Memphis.

With the assistance of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Memphis Police Department, Goodwin was arrested on a count of being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Weapon and was booked into the Shelby County Jail with a bond of $10,000.

During Goodwin’s arrest, an associate of his, 20-year-old Ashton Tyler, was found to be in possession of a weapon and marijuana.

Tyler was arrested on one count of Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Weapon and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was booked into the Shelby County Jail with a bond of $2,500.

McAlister says this remains an active and ongoing investigation and that additional arrests are expected.