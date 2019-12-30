Three men charged in connection with last month’s shooting at an apartment complex in Martin appear in court Monday.

21-year-old Dylan Sullivan, formerly of Martin and 21-year-old Blake Baker, formerly of McKenzie, are charged with Especially Aggravated Burglary and Aggravated Assault and 21-year-old Dylan Yates, of Dresden, is charged with Especially Aggravated Burglary in the November 11th shooting at the Cambridge Apartments on Lee Street in Martin.

According to a press release last month, 21-year-old Hunter Williams received gunshot wounds to his side when multiple individuals allegedly kicked in his front door and shot him.

Martin Police Chief Don Teal says the investigation continues in the case.