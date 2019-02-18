Kentucky State Police at Post 1 has welcomed three new troopers to their ranks.

Trooper Justin Fox, from Scottsville, Kentucky, Trooper James Stewart, from Steele, Missouri, and Trooper Austin Ramage, from Mayfield, were among thirty-five cadets to graduate the twenty-five week training academy this month.

With the addition of the three Troopers, Post 1 now has twenty road Troopers, and seven general investigators.

The new troopers will spend eight-to-twelve weeks with a supervised field training officer before working their assigned county.

Two troopers will be assigned to Post 1’s western squad of Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, Calloway and Graves County, while one trooper will be assigned to the eastern squad which includes Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, and Trigg County.