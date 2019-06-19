Three newcomers have been added to the 2010 UT Martin volleyball team roster.

Head Coach Jaclynn Wilson announced Tuesday that Kayla Long, Haeleigh Paulino, and Kayla Carrell have been added to the Skyhawks 2019 roster.

Long will be a junior this fall while Paulino and Carrell will each be in their freshman seasons.

Kayla Long, L/DS, 5-3, Jr., Tucson, Ariz. (New Mexico)

Comes to UT Martin after two years at New Mexico, where she played in 49 sets over 36 matches for head coach Jeff Nelson…Scooped up 32 career digs during her Lobos career, starting in three matches as a true freshman in 2017…Tallied a career-high of seven digs in just two sets against OVC rival Tennessee Tech on Sept. 16, 2017…Prepped at Empire High School, where she played all four years under head coach Danny Arias…Became the first EHS alum to play for a NCAA Division I program after tallying 1,513 assists, 475 digs and 146 service aces in her career…Captured all-state honorable mention and all-section first team accolades in each of her four seasons at EHS…Finished her career as the school’s all-time assists leader while earning team MVP honors as both a junior and a senior…Helped guide EHS to an undefeated season and a Division III Section III championship during her freshman campaign in 2014.

Haeleigh Paulino, S, 5-7, Fr., Peoria, Ariz. (Liberty HS)

Graduated from Liberty High School, where she prepped under head coach Courtney Johnson…Dialed up 168 assists, 112 service aces, 494 digs and 70 kills over her three-year varsity career at LHS…Took over as the team’s primary setter as a senior, handing out 137 assists before suffering a season-ending injury…Divvied out a season-best 27 assists against Skyline on Oct. 25…Garnered first team all-state, all-region and all-conference accolades during her junior season…Chalked up all-region and all-conference honorable mention honors as a sophomore in 2016…Played club ball for AZ Revolution, as her 18’s team qualified for and competed open at nationals.

Kayla Carrell, DS, 5-5, Fr., Pensacola, Fla. (Pensacola Catholic HS)

Will have four years of eligibility remaining after attending Mississippi State during the 2018-19 academic year…Played for head coach Giulio Simonelli at Pensacola Catholic High School…Was selected to the 11th Annual Subway High School All-Star Game after an outstanding senior season, as the contest was played at the University of West Florida in November 2017…Scooped up 34 digs in an impressive win over rival Gulf Breeze on Sept. 12, 2017…Helped PCHS reach the regional finals in each of her first three seasons (2014-16)…Earned all-area accolades by the Pensacola News Journal newspaper as a junior.

The three join Zoe Merriweather (Hernando HS/Hernando, Miss.) and Lucy Kaufman (Eureka HS/Eureka, Mo.) as newcomers to the UT Martin volleyball program in 2019.

Last season, the Skyhawks posted their most wins since the 2011 season while advancing to their first OVC tournament in six years.