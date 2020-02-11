Three people from Obion County were arrested Tuesday in Fulton County on drug and weapons charges.

Sheriffs reports said deputies, along with deputies with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search warrant on Beech Grove Road, in the Brownsville community.

Reports said the search yielded a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, along with several firearms.

Arrested on multiple charges was Kara Dunavant, Joshua Roney and Misty Turner, all of Obion.

Ms. Dunavant and Roney were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and marijuana firearm enhanced, and possession of drug paraphernalia firearm enhanced.

Reports said Roney was additionally charged with possession of a firearm and handgun by a convicted felon.

Ms. Turner was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.