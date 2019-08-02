Three Obion County students attending UT-Martin, have been selected as the first recipients of a scholarship in memory of a former Obion County educator.

Seniors Stella Preuett and Avery Partin, both of Union City, and Junior Mikayla Shupp, of Troy, were awarded the Annette Sublett Ferguson Scholarship.

Ms. Ferguson was a two time Obion County “Teacher of the Year”, spending 11 years at both Lake Road and Ridgemont elementary before her passing in September of 2016.

Her husband, Scott Ferguson, established the endowment to help future Obion County educators.

Preuett and Partin plan to pursue careers in early childhood education in Obion County, while Shupp plans to teach in Tennessee following graduation, before pursuing her dream of teaching in England.

All three are the daughters of educators, who once worked alongside Ms. Ferguson in the Obion County School System.