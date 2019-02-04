Three Obion Countians have been selected to participate in the UT-Martin WestStar Leadership Program.

Baptist Memorial Hospital administrator and CEO Skipper Bondurant, Universal Contractors president Jim Cheatam and Center Point Business Solutions human resource manager Jamie Worrell, will take part in the 2019 class.

Bondurant, Cheatham and Worrell join twenty-seven other participants from 15 counties, at a series of seminars held through June focused on topics such as economic development, public policy, education and technology.

The WestStar Leadership Program was founded at UT Martin in 1989 and is the state’s oldest and largest regional leadership program.