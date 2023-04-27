April 27, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Three Obion County…

Three Obion County Communities to Receive Infrastructure Funds

Three Obion County Communities to Receive Infrastructure Funds

USEPA photo by Eric Vance

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has announced 102 infrastructure grants.

The American Rescue Plan funds, totaling almost $233 million dollars, are being administered to assist with drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects.

In Obion County, South Fulton will receive approximately $880,000 for uses that includes the installation of a sewer pumping station, and creating an Asset Management Plan for drinking and wastewater systems.

The Town of Troy will receive almost $726,000 for work that includes rehabilitation of aging and failing sewer lines, and rehabilitation of three lift stations.

Hornbeak was awarded $614,000 to expand sewer service to appropriately 30 residents, along with mapping and data collection for the wastewater system.

The funds are part of the $3.7 billion dollars Tennessee received from the American Rescue Plan.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology