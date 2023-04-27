Three Obion County Communities to Receive Infrastructure Funds

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has announced 102 infrastructure grants.

The American Rescue Plan funds, totaling almost $233 million dollars, are being administered to assist with drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects.

In Obion County, South Fulton will receive approximately $880,000 for uses that includes the installation of a sewer pumping station, and creating an Asset Management Plan for drinking and wastewater systems.

The Town of Troy will receive almost $726,000 for work that includes rehabilitation of aging and failing sewer lines, and rehabilitation of three lift stations.

Hornbeak was awarded $614,000 to expand sewer service to appropriately 30 residents, along with mapping and data collection for the wastewater system.

The funds are part of the $3.7 billion dollars Tennessee received from the American Rescue Plan.