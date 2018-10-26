Investigators from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the TBI and Martin Police Department, arrested three people in a drug bust Tuesday.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randal McGowan says officers searched a home on Fonville Street in Martin and found a half-ounce of meth and between one to two ounces of marijuana.

McGowan says while officers were at the house, 69-year-old James Paul Bingham (pictured) of Union City made a delivery of a half-ounce of meth and was arrested for Possession of Meth for Distribution, Manufacture, or Delivery.

The resident of the home, 48-year-old Donna Adams, was charged with Possession of Meth with Intent to Resale, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Resale, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Investigators also seized over $1,700 dollars.

Captain McGowan says the two arrests led to a third arrest in Obion County by the TBI and the 27th Judicial District Drug Task Force, where Donald Crawford was arrested with about five ounces of meth.

