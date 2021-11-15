Three people injured in vehicle/ambulance crash in Sharon, Dickson Co woman facing charges

A Dickson County woman is facing charges after her car collided with an ambulance in Sharon, injuring three people.

THP Sergeant Jena Eubanks says just after 5:00 last Tuesday afternoon, 19-year-old Sofia Batey, of White Bluff, was driving a 2007 VW Jetta on Old US Highway 45 East and pulled out in front a Weakley County EMS ambulance transporting a patient on Highway 45.

Three people in the ambulance were injured, including the driver, 52-year-old Ronnie Farmer, of Dresden; and a passenger 39-year-old Dustin Stallings, of Dresden.

The patient, a 65-year-old man from Sharon, also received injuries in the accident.

Sergeant Eubanks says Miss Batey is charged with Failure to Yield.