Three People Killed in Crash on Purchase Parkway Involving Wrong Way Driver

A vehicle, traveling in the wrong lanes of the Purchase Parkway on Thursday night, caused a three fatality crash.

Graves County Sheriff’s Office reports said the driver traveling northbound, in the southbound lanes, collided head-on with another vehicle.

Sheriff’s reports said Kentucky State Police received multiple calls about a driver going the wrong way on the Purchase Parkway in Fulton County.

Troopers and Graves County deputies responded in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

Just as one of the officers had the vehicle in sight near the 17-mile marker, the head-on collision occurred.

Reports said the wrong-way vehicle was a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by 64-year-old Sammy McCarty of Clarksville, Tennessee.

The truck struck a 2007 Dodge Caravan driven by 50-year-old James Johnson, of Fulton.

McCarty and Johnson were both pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger in the van, 67-year-old Carla Watson, died from her injuries at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.

Police investigated the crash scene, with the southbound lanes of the Parkway closed for about three hours.