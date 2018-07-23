Three UT Martin standouts were recognized as preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference performers while the Skyhawks were picked to finish third in the quest for a league championship in conjunction with OVC Football Media Day festivities in Nashville.

The Skyhawks saw LaDarius Galloway, James Gilleylen, and Peyton Logan each earn preseason All-OVC honors.

UT Martin was tabbed third in the preseason poll – as voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

Galloway exploded onto the scene for the Skyhawks in his first season to earn two OVC Offensive Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week honors each. Ranking amongst the nation’s leading rushers for much of the season, Galloway tallied 172 carries for 859 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He also notched 22 receptions for 307 yards. His 859 rushing yards ranks as the program’s 10th best individual season rushing performance.

Gilleylen proved to be a force at the center of the linebacker core. Gilleylen posted a team-high 88 total tackles – including 32 solos and 56 assists. He recorded nine tackles for loss totaling 24 yards while tallying a pair of sacks. In addition to his tackling prowess, he notched five quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one interception.

Logan proved to be explosive in his true freshman season for the Skyhawks. The running back made moves on special teams, earning postseason honors after notching 22 kickoff returns for 593 yards and one touchdown. His best game came against Eastern Kentucky when he broke loose on a kickoff return for a 95-yard touchdown – ranked as the eighth longest return in program history – to earn OVC Specialist of the Week honors.

Defending OVC champion Jacksonville State was picked as the preseason favorite for the fifth consecutive year.

Austin Peay was picked second, followed by UT Martin, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee State, Southeast Missouri, Murray State, and Tennessee Tech.

The Skyhawks begin their 13th season under the direction of head coach Jason Simpson who has won a total of 78 games in his tenure, ranking as the seventh most victories in OVC history. Simpson leads a Skyhawk squad which finished last season in fourth place at 4-4 in the OVC and 6-5 overall.

UT Martin opens the season on Saturday, September 1st against SEC foe Missouri.

