Three Skyhawks, Beaty named to OVC 75th Anniversary Baseball Team

Three former Skyhawks and Dresden native Matt Beaty have been named to the OVC’s 75th Anniversary Baseball Team.

The 2022-23 academic year marked the 75th anniversary of the Ohio Valley Conference, which began in 1948 and currently ranks as the eighth-oldest NCAA Division I conference.

As part of the celebration of the storied accomplishments of the league, a committee working in conjunction with current and former schools captured the “best-of-the-best” in each sport and celebrate the top athletes in league history with the 75th Anniversary Teams across all OVC sports. A similar listing was compiled during the 40th and 50th anniversaries of the league.

The Skyhawks generated a trio of student-athletes on the OVC 75th Anniversary Team for the sport of baseball, including a pair of UT Martin Athletics Hall of Famers.

Dresden native Matt Beaty was also named to the Anniversary Team for his career at Belmont University.

Michael Blount (1995-98)

Blount was UT Martin’s first pitcher to be named to the All-OVC first team, accomplishing that feat after a dominant sophomore campaign which saw him post a microscopic 1.94 ERA through the end of the regular season. The lefty from Savannah, Tenn. wrapped up his career as the program’s all-time leader in games started (49) and innings pitched (285) while also ranking second in strikeouts (183), second in complete games (15) and fourth in wins (15). He topped UT Martin in wins in each of his final three seasons, tossing three shutouts and also notching a save over his career.

Jody Fuller (1995-98)

A right-handed pitcher out of Huntingdon, Tenn., Fuller departed the Skyhawks as the school’s career leader in appearances (70) and strikeouts (267). He was the winning pitcher in UT Martin’s win at Vanderbilt on May 3 of his freshman season and followed that with team-high tallies in strikeouts in each of his final three years. His senior campaign was one for the record book as he ranked third in NCAA Division I baseball in strikeouts-per-nine-innings (12.49), whiffing a school-record 118 batters while spinning seven complete games (second-most in Skyhawk history). A 2007 UT Martin Athletics Hall of Fame inductee, he was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 1998 MLB Draft.

Bryant Jones (2001-04)

Jones is the only player in UT Martin baseball’s NCAA Division I history to be crowned All-American, achieving that honor during his senior campaign. That season, the right-handed hitter out of Waddy, Ky. compiled the most hits (96), runs scored (55), total bases (133) and stolen bases (18) up to that point in the school’s Division I Era, hitting a sizzling .425 on his way to All-OVC first team accolades. He was a part of the UT Martin Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2017 after leaving the program as the Division I leader in games played (191), hits (218), runs scored (120) and assists (444).

Below is a listing of the top baseball student-athletes and coaches in OVC history:

