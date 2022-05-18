Three Small Earthquakes Recorded on Monday in Area

Three small earthquakes have been recorded in the local area this week.

The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported a 2.0 earthquake around 7:15 on Monday morning in Lake County.

The tremor was reported southwest of Tiptonville in the center of the Mississippi River.

Also on Monday, two earthquakes were recorded just south of Ridgely in Dyer County.

Earthquake Research and Information revealed a 1.1 and a 2.1 tremor took place near Cherry Road around 4:45 in the afternoon.