Three Tipton County men have been convicted by a federal jury, and two others have pleaded guilty for their roles in a 2017 home invasion murder in Covington.

According to US Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant, in January of 2017, 21-year-old Willie Somerville, 21-year-old Armoni Hall, 21-year-old Eddie Poindexter, 24-year-old Christian Sherrill, and 32-year-old Darrell Owens planned to rob Timothy Edwards of drugs and drug proceeds at Edwards’ home on Douglas Street in Covington.

Dunavant says in a struggle, Edwards was shot and killed.

Earlier this week, a federal grand jury convicted Somerville, Poindexter, and Sherrill for their roles in the murder.

Hall and Owens previously pled guilty, with sentencing for Hall set for March 15 and sentencing for Owens on April 4.

Sentencing for Somerville, Poindexter, and Sherrill is scheduled for June 26.

The case was investigated by the FBI and TBI.