Three Tennessee National Guard members were killed in a plane crash Tuesday in McMinnville.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office identified the plane crash victims as 45-year-old Lieutenant Colonel Shelli Dawn Huether, of Nolensville, 38-year-old Captain Jessica Naomi Wright and 53-year-old Sergeant Scott Alan Bumpus, both of Murfreesboro.

Sheriff Tommy Myers says the service members were on a single-engine Piper PA-28 when it went into a field near Warren County Memorial Airport on Airport Lake Road just before noon.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office the plane stalled and crashed into the ground near the end of the airport runway.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the incident.