Three to represent UT Martin in fourth UT Executive Leadership Cohort

Two UT Martin administrators and a faculty member are among 25 participants selected for the fourth University of Tennessee Executive Leadership Institute class.

Dominique Crockett, Dr. Andy Lewter, and Dr. Anderson Starling will represent UT Martin in the 12-month program designed to prepare current faculty and staff for senior leadership roles.

Led by Dr. Bob Smith, special adviser for executive leadership and talent development to the UT president and UT Martin chancellor emeritus, the institute offers attendees special development plans, executive coaching, mentoring and experiential learning. The class meets six times throughout the year for multi-day leadership sessions.

Participants were nominated by their supervisors and competitively selected by campus and institute leaders.

“Exceptional leadership is critical to our higher education system and the people that serve it,” UT System President Randy Boyd said. “We want to ensure that there are ample opportunities for great leaders within our system to emerge, develop and reinvest in their campuses and communities.”

Dominique Crockett serves as director of equity and diversity and Title IX coordinator. In her position, Crockett oversees university compliance with Title IX, Title VI, VETS 100, American with Disabilities Act (ADA) and affirmative action. Crockett joined UT Martin in February 2022. Previously, she the assurance officer in the Office of Inclusion, Equity and Diversity at the UT Health Science Center.

Dr. Andy Lewter is vice chancellor for student affairs where he leads the Division of Student Affairs, which oversees student success, promotes student well-being, guides student development and provides high-quality student experiences. During his 28-year career in student affairs, he previously served as the dean of students at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville, Georgia, and associate dean of students at Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee. Lewter teaches history of higher education and higher education law in the UT Martin Master of Education degree program.

Dr. Anderson Starling is an associate professor of political science and interim chair of the department of accounting, finance, economics and political science. He earned his Ph.D. at the University of Alabama and joined the UT Martin faculty as an assistant professor in 2014. In his eight years as a faculty member, he has chaired two search committees, chaired the faculty senate’s Budget and Economic Concerns Committee, as well as served as faculty senate president for the 2021-2022 academic year. In addition, Starling has worked on UT Martin’s Strategic Plan Implementation Committee and the Strategic Plan Refresh Committee focused on resource management. In January 2023, Starling will begin work as the university’s interim associate provost.

The three follow 2022 UT Martin participants Dr. Nancy Buschhaus, Edie Gibson, and Dr. Mark McCloud; 2020 participants Amy Belew and Dr. Shadow Robinson; and 2019 participants Dr. Charley Deal and Petra McPhearson.

