Three Troopers at Kentucky State Police Post 1 Recognized for DUI Enforcement

Three Kentucky State Troopers, at Post 1, have been recognized for their driving under the influence enforcement.

Troopers Tyler Bloodworth, Landon Stewart and Eric West were recognized, when Mothers Against Drunk Driving held their inaugural Kentucky Law Enforcement Recognition Event in Frankfort.

The Mayfield Post 1 Troopers were honored after making more than 25 driving under the influence arrests in a single calendar year.

Reports said Trooper West is an eight year veteran of Kentucky State Police, with several consecutive years of over 25 arrests for impaired driving, with Trooper Stewart a four year veteran and 2020 recipient of the Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Award.

Trooper Bloodworth is now a two year veteran with State Police.

A photo of the officers with their awards has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.