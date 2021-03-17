Three uninjured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 45 near Sharon

Three people, including a two-year-old toddler, escaped injury this week in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 45 near Sharon.

The accident happened late Monday afternoon at Highway 45 and White Clay Road.

THP Sergeant Jena Eubanks says the preliminary investigation shows a 2021 Toyota Highlander driven by 28-year-old Misty Birchem, of Greenfield, attempted to cross Highway 45 to White Clay Road and collided with a southbound 2002 Ford Taurus, driven by 69-year-old Deborah Jackson, also of Greenfield.

Miss Birchem, her two-year-old passenger, and Miss Jackson did not sustain any injuries in the accident.

Sergeant Eubanks says seat belts and the child safety seat were properly used.

Miss Birchem was issued a citation for Failure to Yield the Right of Way.

Sergeant Eubanks encourages motorists to slow down, buckle up, don’t drive distracted, and drive sober.