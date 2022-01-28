Three Union City Band Members Chosen to Perform in Memphis

The Union City High School band will be well-represented in a pair of concert performances by top area musicians in the coming weeks.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Elizabeth Lattus and Khali Brooks have been selected to perform in the University of Memphis Honor Band on February 3rd and 5th.

The two were chosen from a pool of students from Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Alabama.

They will initially travel to the University of Memphis and audition for placement in two bands.

After that designation, the Golden Tornado band students will prep for a concert to be presented on the University of Memphis campus February 5th.

Lattus and Gracie Worrell earned spots on the West Tennessee School Band and Orchestra All West Honors Band following impressive auditions.

They measured their talents against 100 other clarinet players in their age group from West Tennessee.

Lattus and Worrell will practice February 10-12 with the other musicians who were chosen, and will perform in concert at the Cannon Center for Performing Arts in Memphis, on February 12th.