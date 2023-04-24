Three Union City Students Chosen as Boys and Girls State Delegates

Three junior students have been selected to represent Union City High School as Boys and Girls State delegates.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Lucas Greer, Bailey Wagoner, and Cadence Gray were picked by school officials for the annual conferences.

The Boys and Girls State conferences promote citizenship and leadership, while also exploring the mechanics of American government and politics.

Among the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction for high school students, this year’s American Legion Boys State will at Tennessee Tech University, in Cookeville, from May 21st-thru-the-26th.

The American Legion Auxiliary Volunteer Girls State will be held at Lipscomb University, in Nashville, from May 28th through June 3rd.

This years Boys State will the 83rd version, while the Girls State is in its 77th year.

A photo of the Union City representatives has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.