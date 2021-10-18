Three Vehicles Involved in Fatal Obion County Accident on Sunday

Tennessee Highway Patrol reports indicate three vehicles were involved in a Sunday afternoon crash, that claimed the life of a Union City High School student.

Highway Patrol Reports said a 2020 Jeep Compass, a 1999 International Tractor Trailer truck and a 1998 International Tractor Trailer truck were involved in the accident at the intersection of Highway-45 and Pleasant Hill Road in Obion County.

Reports showed the Jeep Compass contained two 17 year olds, and one 15 year old from Union City, along with a 17 year old from Hornbeak.

In the Jeep was 17 year old Julianne Becton, who was airlifted from the scene and later died from her injuries at a Memphis hospital.

Reports said all others in the vehicle were also injured in the crash.

The drivers of the tractor trailer trucks, 79 year old James Terry, of Troy, and 36 year old Colby McBride, also of Troy, were not injured in the accident.

Highway Patrol officials say the crash is still under investigation.