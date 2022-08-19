Three West Tennessee businesses awarded Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards

Three West Tennessee businesses are among 15 across the state benefitting from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards.

B & B Sawmill in Henderson County, Laurel Hill Processing in Henry County, and Memphis Kitchen Co-Op in Madison County were announced Friday as the latest recipients of the grants.

AEF is a program that incentivizes new or expanding agricultural, food, and forestry businesses in Tennessee and supports Governor Lee’s priorities of job creation and economic growth in rural areas. Awards are made to those who demonstrate a potential for measurable impact on local farm income, access to markets, increased capacity, or agricultural innovation.

AEF grant recipients and projects announced today include:

• B & B Sawmill LLC, Henderson County – Forest Products

• Laurel Hill Processing LLC, Henry County – Meat Processing

• Watson Sawmill LLC, Clay County – Forest Products

• Thompson Transport, Franklin County – Forest Products

• Memphis Kitchen Co-Op LLC, Madison County – Community Kitchen

• Flying Panda Specialty Beverage Company, Morgan County – Craft Alcohol

• Miller Brothers Sawmill & Logging, Carter County – Forest Products

• Piggs Processing, Overton County – Meat Processing

• Roaring Fork Meats, Greene County – Meat Processing

• Shane Hyatt Logging, Lawrence County – Forest Products

• SPECCX LLC, Dickson County – Ag Tech

• JL Bryant Lumber LLC, Pickett County – Forest Products

• Clark Hardwoods LLC, Houston County – Forest Products

• Historic Lebanon Tomorrow Inc., Wilson County – Community Kitchen

• A & H Custom Meat and Processing, Van Buren County – Meat Processing

In total, the Agricultural Enterprise Fund has awarded more than $7.5 million in funding to Tennessee businesses, leveraging nearly $105 million in agriculture and forest-product economic development since the program’s launch.