Three Westview seniors sign football scholarships

Three Westview Chargers signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday to continue their football playing careers in college.

Jackson Abel and Ryan Smith will stay in town and join the UT Martin Skyhawks while Javion Goins will play in eastern Kentucky at Lindsey Wilson College.

Following his signing, Jackson Abel told Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Ryan Smith talked about how special the day was for he and his family.

(AUDIO)

Meanwhile, Javion Goins says he’s excited to be taking his talents to the Blue Raiders of Lindsey Wilson College.

(AUDIO)

Thus far, four seniors from Westview’s state championship team have signed college scholarships.

Quarterback Ty Simpson enrolled early with the Alabama Crimson Tide.