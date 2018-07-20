Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced today that six local counties will receive ThreeStar Grants.

Counties receiving grants include: Benton and Carroll counties $25,000 dollars each, Lake, Obion, and Weakley counties-$15,000 dollars each, and Henry County-$5,000.

The grants will be used for a variety of local programs addressing economic development, education and workforce development, public safety, health, and efficient government.

In total, $955,000 dollars is being awarded to Tennessee communities through this round of the ThreeStar Grant program.

