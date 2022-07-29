Thunderbolt Broadcasting Announces New Broadcasting Team for Union City Sports

Thunderbolt Broadcasting has announced a new broadcast team for Union City Golden Tornadoes sports.

Following the retirement of former broadcast members Mike Rauchle and Art Sparks, the 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” broadcast will now be handled by Robin Francis and Steven Weaks.

Francis is a longtime sports broadcaster on both radio and television, covering school’s such as Union City, South Fulton, Trenton, Gibson County and UT-Martin.

Francis will serve as play-by-play announcer, and said he was excited to cover a school rich in athletic tradition.(AUDIO)

Serving in the booth with Francis will be Steven Weaks, who was selected as the color analyst.(AUDIO)

A photo of Robin Francis and Steven Weaks has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.