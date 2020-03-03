The Thunderbolt Broadcasting stations of 104.9 KYTN and 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” in Union City, continue to show support of Obion County Central High School, and the families dealing with the recent tragedy in Hardin County.

Office Manager Davita Stephenson, Thunderbolt Broadcasting President Paul Tinkle and News Director Charles Choate show the display of the Obion County Central colors, that greets all visitors to the Union City studios.

Thoughts and prayers for recovery and healing continue for all who have been affected.