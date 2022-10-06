Thunderbolt Broadcasting Honored with TAB Awards in Nashville Ceremony

Thunderbolt Broadcasting was the recipient of awards from the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters.

The TAB held their inaugural “Excellence in Broadcasting Awards” ceremony Tuesday night, at the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum in Nashville.

The event recognized broadcast achievements from 2021 in both large and small markets of television and radio.

104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK “The Quake” News Director Charles Choate took first place honors in the category of “Best Local News Coverage”.

Thunderbolt Broadcasting President Paul Tinkle was recognized in two state categories, with Kevin Bartholomew recognized in the category of “Best Locally Produced Commercial”.