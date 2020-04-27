Thunderbolt Broadcasting was awarded five awards from the Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors contest.

The newsroom of 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK was awarded first place honors for “Best Radio Reporter”, while collecting second place honors for “Best Political Coverage”, Best Newscaster”, “Best Long Newscast” and “Best Continuing Coverage”.

The Associated Press awards are presented annually in Nashville to the top News Directors and reporters in radio, newspaper and television across the state.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this years ceremonies were canceled.