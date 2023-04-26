Thunderbolt Broadcasting Newsrooms Named as Finalists for Tennessee Association of Broadcasters Awards

The Thunderbolt Broadcasting newsrooms of Union City and Martin have been named as finalists for awards by the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters.

News Directors Steve James, in Martin, and Charles Choate, in Union City, were selected as finalists in the Small Market Radio category, for the Association of Broadcasters “Excellence in Broadcasting Awards” ceremony.

Thunderbolt Broadcasting was nominated in the categories of “Best Local On Air Newscaster or Reporter” and “Best Local News Coverage”.

This years awards ceremony will take place in August at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

The event will also celebrate 75 years of Broadcast Excellence by the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters.