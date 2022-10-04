Thunderbolt Broadcasting Nominated for Tennessee Association of Broadcasters Awards

Thunderbolt Broadcasting has been nominated for awards at tonight’s Tennessee Association of Broadcasters Excellence in Broadcasting ceremony.

The inaugural event will be held at the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum, in downtown Nashville, and will recognize broadcasting excellence in both radio and television.

President Paul Tinkle has been nominated in two categories, including “Best Local Talk Show” for Coaches Corner.

Kevin Bartholomew has been nominated for “Best Locally Produced Commercial”, and 104.9 KYTN/105.7 “The Quake” News Director Charles Choate has been nominated for “Best Local News Coverage”.

The Tennessee Association of Broadcasters will present two statewide awards each, for air talent, public service, commercial production, sports broadcasting and news.