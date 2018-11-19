Thunderbolt Broadcasting will be partnering this year with the Chimes for Charity radio-thon.

The two night event, from First Baptist Church of Union City, will have live broadcasts on 104.9 KYTN.

Thunderbolt Broadcasting president Paul Tinkle said the long history of Chimes helping those in need during the Christmas season, made it easy to accept the invitation.

The radio-thon will air from 6:00 until 7:30 on Monday, December 3rd and Tuesday, December 4th, with callers able to make their pledges of support.

The radio-thon is the largest fundraiser of the year for Chimes for Charity, with special guests and musical entertainment at First Baptist Church.

For the fifth straight year, the Chimes for Charity goal of donations is $55,000.

