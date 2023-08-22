Thunderbolt Broadcasting Presented Tennessee Association of Broadcasters Awards

Thunderbolt Broadcasting was presented awards Monday night by the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters.

During their “Excellence in Broadcasting Awards Ceremony”, held at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK News Director Charles Choate was presented state awards for “Best Local News Coverage” and “Best Local On-Air Newscaster or Reporter” in Small Market Radio.

WCMT News Director Steve James was awarded second place honors for “Best Local On-Air Newscaster or Reporter”.

The awards ceremonies honored outstanding work from the year 2022, in Small and Large Market Radio, Small and Large Market Television and College.

The ceremonies were part of the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters 75th anniversary of broadcast excellence.