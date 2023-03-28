March 28, 2023
Thunderbolt Broadcasting to Host Career Fair for Radio Positions

Thunderbolt Broadcasting will be holding a career fair this afternoon in Union City.

The event will take place from 1:00 until 3:00 at the Obion County Public Library.

Thunderbolt Broadcasting is seeking individuals interested in the position of sales, on-air production director and clerical to work in both the Union City and Martin locations.

A career fair will also take place on Wednesday at the Martin Public Library from 11:00 until 1:00.

Charles Choate

