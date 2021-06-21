Thunderbolt Broadcasting Weather Contributor to Retire

A longtime weather contributor to Thunderbolt Broadcasting has announced his plans to retire.

Rick Shanklin, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Paducah, says he will step aside at the end of July.

During a recent visit to Union City, Shanklin talked about his retirement plan.(AUDIO)

Shanklin said his career path of forecasting weather was set very early on in his life.(AUDIO)

In closing out his work at the Paducah Weather Service, Shanklin said the advancement in accurate forecasting has been tremendous.(AUDIO)

Shanklin said his final day at the Weather Service will be July 31st.