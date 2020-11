Thunderbolt Radio’s recent coat drive collected over 300 coats for Obion and Weakley Counties.

The coats were collected at the Thunderbolt Radio studios in Martin and Union City and taken to Town and Country Cleaners to be cleaned.

Town and Country owner Tracy Bruff tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Bruff says he’s happy for his company to give back to the community.

(AUDIO)

The coats have been taken to We Care Ministries in Martin and Refuge Church in Union City.