The Thunderbolt Radio & Digital and UT Martin Skyhawk Can Caravan collected nearly 7,600 canned foods Tuesday for We Care Ministries from area Weakley County schools.

The annual caravan collected a total of 7,592 cans of food including: 1,370 cans from Martin Primary School, 1,420 from Martin Elementary School, 2,290 from Martin Middle School, 577 from Westview High School, 635 from Gleason School, 85 from Sharon School, and 1,295 from Greenfield School.

The annual can caravan is a partnership with Thunderbolt Radio & Digital and UT Martin Athletics.

