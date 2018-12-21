The Radio Advertising Bureau (RAB) has announced that Delinda Scarborough Goad at Thunderbolt Broadcasting has earned the coveted designation of Certified Radio Marketing Consultant. “The CRMC designation is one of the most recognized, respected, and prestigious accreditation programs in advertising” according to Jeff Schmidt, Senior Vice President of Professional Development. “The CRMC program establishes recipients as modern-day radio marketing professionals who understand the needs of contemporary advertisers.”

To earn the CRMC certification, Goad undertook a rigorous course of marketing and advertising study that culminated in a comprehensive online examination.

Delinda Goad is from Union City, Tennessee and is a graduate of Obion County Central High School. Delinda is also a graduate of Dyersburg State Community College where she received an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration.

The Radio Advertising Bureau (RAB) is the sales and marketing arm of the Radio industry. Today the number of constituents number nearly 7,000 members including some 6,000 stations in the U.S., and over 1,000 associate members in networks, representative firms, sales and international organizations. RAB leads and participates in educational, research, sales, and advocacy programs that promote and advance Radio as a primary advertising medium.