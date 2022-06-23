Thunderstorm Causes Damage and Power Outages in Fulton County

An afternoon thunderstorm in Fulton County brought more than just needed rainfall on Wednesday.

The passing storm just outside of Hickman, to the Tennessee State Line, downed trees, a power pole, and blew over recently planted corn crops.

Residents in the storm path reported hail with the storm, with power outages also reported.

The storm did bring some much needed rainfall, with water filling ditches and standing in fields following its passage.

Photos of the storm damage has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.