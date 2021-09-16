Thursday Activities at the Banana Festival in Fulton

Today will be the opening day for vendors at the Banana Festival in Fulton.

Booths are scheduled to open at 9:00 this morning on Lake Street, with the Senior Citizens Rook Tournament also scheduled at 9:00 in the Pontotac Building.

From 4:00 until 10:00, kids activities will begin, with the “Kiddie Parade” to start at 6:30.

The parade route will run from Main Street to Walnut Street in Fulton.

The days activities will conclude at 7:00, with “Fulton’s Got Talent” on the Unity Park stage.