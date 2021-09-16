September 16, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Thursday Activities at…

Thursday Activities at the Banana Festival in Fulton

Thursday Activities at the Banana Festival in Fulton

Today will be the opening day for vendors at the Banana Festival in Fulton.

Booths are scheduled to open at 9:00 this morning on Lake Street, with the Senior Citizens Rook Tournament also scheduled at 9:00 in the Pontotac Building.

From 4:00 until 10:00, kids activities will begin, with the “Kiddie Parade” to start at 6:30.

The parade route will run from Main Street to Walnut Street in Fulton.

The days activities will conclude at 7:00, with “Fulton’s Got Talent” on the Unity Park stage.

Charles Choate

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology